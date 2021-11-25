People without vaccination card not allow to enter in government offices, public places: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Quetta Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday said that entry of the people who had not been vaccinated against coronavirus was banned in government offices and public places

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Quetta Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday said that entry of the people who had not been vaccinated against coronavirus was banned in government offices and public places.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons on the occasion of monitoring of persons entering the Civil Secretariat regarding Corona Vaccination Campaign.

The DC said the purpose of checking the vaccination card was to vaccinate as many people as possible, adding the person without vaccination card would not be allowed to enter in the Civil Secretariat and Deputy Commissioner's Office.

Vaccination counters had been set up in the government offices, hospitals and big shopping malls in the city where people could be vaccinated, he added.

The deputy commissioner said that Sandmen Civil Hospital, BMC, Benazir Hospital, Sheikh Zahid Hospital and others had been banned from admitting non-vaccinated persons, adding only emergency patients would be entered in the hospitals.

In addition, the city's major shopping malls, all government offices, banks and all public places would be banned without the Corona vaccination card, he said.

The DC said that there was less trends among the people regarding vaccination so the aim of this campaign was to make people aware and get vaccinated besides, in the next phase all other government offices, police stations, post office, income, the tax office and the customs office were implementing the ban on entry of people without vaccination.

He appealed to the people to get vaccinated as soon as possible from the nearest center and to keep their vaccination card with them to avoid any inconvenience.

The DC noted that action would be taken against richshaw and taxi drivers who did not get anti- corona vaccination and those who carried passengers without vaccine.