People witnesses crowding Lunda Bazaar to purchase second hand clothes

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :With the advent of winter, a large number of citizens were witnessed crowding Lunda Bazaar to purchase woollies and warm secondhand clothes. "Thanks to the Lunda Bazars, poor people can buy imported second-hand clothing on reasonable quality to mitigate the hardships of winter.

All kinds of wears and accessories including gloves, woolen hats, mufflers, pullovers, sweater-shirts and jackets were seen hanging in front of shops and stalls situated in different localities that were attracting the customers.

Crowds of people, both poor and middle class could be seen bargaining with retailers in markets and weekly bazaars, besides woolies, heaps of quilts, bed covers, blankets and rugs were up for sale as well.

Chilly weather especially at night of last week forced the people to buy winter clothes and other necessary items to bear the sudden wave of coldness in the town. Heaps of second-hand quilts, blankets and rugs are also up for sale in the different markets of Sukkur.

A visitor Maqsood Ahmed said that almost twenty to fifty percent rise had been observed in prices of winter clothes compared to last year. The vendors and dealers were doing brisk business as nowadays the demand of their clothes has increased manifold.