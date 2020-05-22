UrduPoint.com
People Working On Frontline Against COVID-19 Are Real Heroes: Jakhro

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 06:46 PM

Ameer Jammat-e- Islami (JI) Sukkur, Molana Hizibullah Jakhro on Friday said the people working on the frontline against coronavirus were the real heroes of the nation

Talking to media here, he said Jamaat-e-Islami and Al-Khidmat Foundation had provided quality service to people all over the country and had been working round-the-clock for weeks.

He said Kashmir and Palestine were issues of life and death for the Muslim world.

He said the Muslim world must rise to the occasion and build up pressure for the solution of these issues failing which the future of the humanity would remain dark.

