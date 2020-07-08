People worn face masks by police

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The people were worn face masks by Traffic Police and urged not to come out of their homes without face masks.

Deputy Superintendent Police (Traffic), Chaudhary Muhammad Ali along with Inspector, Nawab Din and other officials provided motorcyclists and car drivers with face masks to the people.

He urged them not to come out of their homes without face masks as saying all preventive measures should be adopted to contain coronavirus.

On several points of the city including commercial hub, Fareed Gate, he interacted with people and urged motorcyclists to wear helmet while driving. He urged car drivers not to install tinted glass in their vehicles. He said that traffic police would continue its role to raise awareness among people.