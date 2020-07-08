UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Worn Face Masks By Police

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 11:50 AM

People worn face masks by police

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The people were worn face masks by Traffic Police and urged not to come out of their homes without face masks.

Deputy Superintendent Police (Traffic), Chaudhary Muhammad Ali along with Inspector, Nawab Din and other officials provided motorcyclists and car drivers with face masks to the people.

He urged them not to come out of their homes without face masks as saying all preventive measures should be adopted to contain coronavirus.

On several points of the city including commercial hub, Fareed Gate, he interacted with people and urged motorcyclists to wear helmet while driving. He urged car drivers not to install tinted glass in their vehicles. He said that traffic police would continue its role to raise awareness among people.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Car Traffic Hub Muhammad Ali All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rollick on #GiveMe5WithSpark5 Jingles on TikTok to ..

21 seconds ago

The All New Feature-rich HUAWEI Y6p & Y8p Are Here ..

5 minutes ago

Sindh CM is due before NAB today

14 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 4,918 deaths with 237, 489 cases ..

24 minutes ago

UAE Press: UAE offers splendid model on women’s ..

56 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 8 July 2020

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.