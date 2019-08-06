UrduPoint.com
People,government, Opposition Must Be Ready For War If It Is Imposed: Fawad Chaudhry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 23 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 05:09 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th August, 2019) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that Indian Prime Minister Narender Modi is trying to make Kashmir another Palestine and the whole country must be ready to give a befitting response to India .

On Tuesday in a tweet Fawad Chaudhry said that Indian government is trying to make Kashmir another Palestine by changing the population demography and bringing settlers into Kashmir.

He said that Parliamentarians must stop fighting on trivial issues lets respond India by blood, tears, toil and sweat."We must be ready to fight if war is imposed," Fawad Chaudhry added.

