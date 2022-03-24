(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan here on Thursday said that on March 27, the people's assembly would vote against the corrupt political mafia.

The corrupt political traders are trying to save the looted money and on the other hands, Imran Khan, who had become a popular leader not only in the country but also in the Islamic world, had raised his voice for islam at all international forums.

This is a battle of truth and falsehood; he said and informed that the people's assembly and the citizens who were standing with the truth would join the people's assembly on March 27 to stand and fight against corruption.

He said, all the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers should go from house to house to tell the citizens to support their leader who was working hard for the Muslim Ummah and the country.

Addressing the party leaders including Saddaqat Ali Abbasi, Wasiq Qayyum, Ch Muhammad Zubair, Malik Abid Hussain, women wing leaders and others here at PTI secretariat Saddar, he said the objective of the whole exercises of the opposition parties was only to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government but they would fail to achieve their target.

The opposition parties were trying to protect their corruption and looted amount. PML-N leadership had done massive corruption and money laundering during their ruling period but now they were expressing themselves as well wisher of the people, he added.

He said, the opposition parties were using different tactics for getting relaxations in corruption cases which were registered against their leadership but the government was not ready to make any compromise over the issue of accountability process of the corrupts.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only hope of the people and they were showing full confidence on his honest leadership, he added.

The people wanted to get rid of such politicians who were involved in loot and plunder and the plight of poor people could not be changed during 35 years of their regimes.

The public sentiment was against the no-confidence move of the opposition parties, he added.

On the occasion, Malik Abid Hussain told that the big rallies of the party workers and public from different areas of Rawalpindi city, district and Rawalpindi division would first gather here at Liaquat Bagh on Mar 27 and a grand rally led by provincial, district and city level PTI leaders would move towards Islamabad to participate in PTI's public meeting.

He said that huge number of people would attend PTI March 27 historic public meeting.

Malik Abid Hussain informed the meeting that on the special directives of Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, Wasiq Qayyum and other party leaders, the party workers were finalizing all the arrangements to organize grand rallies so that the corrupt elements could be given a message that majority of the people are with Imran Khan and those hatching conspiracies and want to protect their vested interest would not be given any more chance.

He said that Imran Khan is the hope of the whole Islamic world which has proved through getting passed a resolution against Islamophobia from the United Nations platform that he deserves the leadership of the Islamic world and could truly represent Pakistan.