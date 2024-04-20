Peoples Bus Service Launched in Mirpurkhas: Sharjeel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon launched the People's Bus Service in Mirpurkhas on Saturday, aiming to provide cheap and comfortable travel facilities to the citizens

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon launched the People's Bus Service in Mirpurkhas on Saturday, aiming to provide cheap and comfortable travel facilities to the citizens.

Addressing the inaugural function, Sharjeel Inam Memon said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was working tirelessly to address the issues of inflation and unemployment and this bus service is a step towards providing relief to the people.

The PPP has started this service in Karachi, Larkana, Sukkur, Hyderabad, and now Mirpurkhas with plans to expand it to every district of Sindh.

Memon highlighted that the PPP has also introduced the pink bus service for women, a facility not available even in developed countries like Europe and Canada.

The Sindh Government was subsidizing the service to provide affordable travel facilities and more services like orange, yellow, intra-city and inter-city bus services will be launched this year to connect cities.

Citizens and officials praised the initiative, demanding the introduction of pink bus services for women and more out-of-city travel facilities.

APP/hms/378