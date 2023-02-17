SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The Transport and Mass Transit Department, Sindh on Friday formally started the People's Bus Service here, after its success in Karachi, Larkana and Hyderabad.

A fleet of 10 buses has been allocated for the busiest route, and would cover the areas between Rohari Railway Station and Globe Chowk , Lab-e-Mehran Sukkur.

The 25-kilometer long route will start from Rohari Railway Station and pass through Beari Stop, Atta Hussain Degree College, Dawoo Terminal, SIUT Sukkur, City Point Bus Stop, NICVD, IBA, New Bus Terminal, Beacon House school, Sabzi Mandi, Pakowla Chowk, board Office, Commissioner Office, IBA Public School, 7/11 store bus stop and will culminate at Globe Chowk Lab -e-Mehran.

Former mayor of Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Sheikh has said that the Sindh government is fulfilling its promises to the people and extending its flagship project in the public transport sector to big cities of the province, to provide the people affordable, safe and comfortable commuting facility.