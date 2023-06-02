Peoples Bus Service to start a new route on Lyari Expressway

Government of Sindh on Friday decided to start a new route of People's Bus Service on Lyari Expressway to alleviate the problems of commuters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Government of Sindh on Friday decided to start a new route of People's Bus Service on Lyari Expressway to alleviate the problems of commuters.

The decision was taken in a meeting held here with Sindh Minister of Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon in a chair, said a news release issued here.

In the meeting, it was decided to conduct a survey to assess the feasibility of a non-stop route of Peoples Bus Service on Lyari Expressway and initially to start plying a bus on a trial basis on the expressway.

The member of the National Highway Authority (NHA) Munir Memon and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Highways and Motorway Police Javed Ali Mehr briefed the meeting regarding the flow of traffic on the Lyari Expressway.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government was striving to provide the best transport facilities to the people across the province and various public transport initiatives were taken in that regard.

He hoped that starting a route of People's Bus Service on Lyari Expressway would help reduce the burden of traffic on other roads of Karachi.

The minister instructed the relevant officers to complete the necessary arrangements for starting trial bus service on the expressway and carry out a survey by June 11 and submit the report.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport Salim Rajput, Managing Director (MD) Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo, Additional Secretary (AS) Transport Kiran Shaikh, DIG Traffic Ahmed Nawaz, National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) officials Suhaib Ahmed, Abdul Shakoor Arain and other relevant officers.