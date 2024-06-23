Open Menu

People’s Bus Service To Start In Nawabshah Next Week; Sharjeel Memon

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2024 | 09:00 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport and Excise, Sharjeel Inaam Memon has announced the commencement of Peoples Bus Service at Nawabshah from the coming week.

Talking to media here Sunday, the minister said that in order to provide better transport facilities for the people of Sindh, the service of Peoples Bus Service was being started at Karachi, Larkana, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad (Nawabshah) from the next week, which would soon be inaugurated.

The people of Nawabshah has expressed their pleasure over the decision of the Sindh Government.

