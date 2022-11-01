UrduPoint.com

People's Bus Service's Test Drive Conducted In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2022 | 11:35 PM

The Mass Transit team successfully conducted a test drive of the People's Bus Service here in Hyderabad on Tuesday

Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said the People's Bus Service would formally be launched in Hyderabad by the end of the current month.

The bus was brought to different highways of Hyderabad for the test drive. The technical staff of the Sindh Mass Transit Team were also present on the occasion.

According to the spokesperson of the district administration, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Chairman of Regional Transport Authority and SP Traffic Mukhtiar Solangi accompanied the mass transit team to inspect the route.

On the occasion, the mass transit team reviewed the bus stations and routes.

The spokesperson said the roads of the city would soon be repaired and made up to standard for bus service before launching the People's Bus Service.

