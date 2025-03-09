Open Menu

People's Bus To Ply On Roads Till 1am From Ramadan 15

Published March 09, 2025

People's Bus to ply on roads till 1am from Ramadan 15

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The Sindh Transport Department on Sunday announced that the plying time of People's Bus Service has been increase till 1pm from 15th of Ramadan.

The Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the bus service would now run till 1am.

The the new timing would be applicable only in Ramadan to R1, R2, R3, R4, R9, R10, and EV1 routes.

He said, 'We understand the difficulties faced by the citizens of Karachi during Ramadan.'

Sharjeel said that the people of Karachi mostly rely on public transport and the aim of extending timings was to provide more travel convenience.

He said that it would be ensured that people could reach their homes safely after shopping.

The extension has been made by the government to provide better and more convenient travel options to the people during Ramadan.

The Minister said that the Sindh government was taking all possible steps for the welfare of the people.

All citizens should take full advantage of the extended hours of the People's Bus Service, he added

