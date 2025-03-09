People's Bus To Ply On Roads Till 1am From Ramadan 15
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2025 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The Sindh Transport Department on Sunday announced that the plying time of People's Bus Service has been increase till 1pm from 15th of Ramadan.
The Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the bus service would now run till 1am.
The the new timing would be applicable only in Ramadan to R1, R2, R3, R4, R9, R10, and EV1 routes.
He said, 'We understand the difficulties faced by the citizens of Karachi during Ramadan.'
Sharjeel said that the people of Karachi mostly rely on public transport and the aim of extending timings was to provide more travel convenience.
He said that it would be ensured that people could reach their homes safely after shopping.
The extension has been made by the government to provide better and more convenient travel options to the people during Ramadan.
The Minister said that the Sindh government was taking all possible steps for the welfare of the people.
All citizens should take full advantage of the extended hours of the People's Bus Service, he added
Recent Stories
Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions
Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries
FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for Corporate Tax before end of M ..
UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade
Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
China achieves remarkable progress in environmental protection, air quality
Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina
Thousands of Australians without power as storm Alfred lashes Queensland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2025
UAE condemns attack on UN Force, South Sudan Troops
Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan greetings from UAQ Deputy Ruler, well-wishers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
People's Bus to ply on roads till 1am from Ramadan 156 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Qaiser Sheikh calls on Azhar Shah, Syed Aamir16 minutes ago
-
Religious affairs ministry enhances Hajj facilities, digital services under new policy16 minutes ago
-
Drug-peddler held with hashish26 minutes ago
-
2 thief gangs busted26 minutes ago
-
Caritas Skills Festival held to empower women36 minutes ago
-
296 beggars arrested in Sialkot46 minutes ago
-
4 profiteers arrested46 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist dies in accident46 minutes ago
-
PFA fines various food points in different cities46 minutes ago
-
Martyred head constable Irtafa Ali laid to rest56 minutes ago
-
Tandojam Press Club elects new office bearers56 minutes ago