Peoples Complaints Being Redressed Speedily: WASA MD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 10:33 PM

On the directions of Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar, complaints received on Punjab government performance App under Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Per programme were being addressed speedily

This was stated by Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Jabbar Anwar while reviewing the de-silting campaign here on Wednesday.

He said that de-silting of main channels and sewerage lines was ongoing in the city.

He said that de-silting process in different areas including civil lines, Iqbal stadium, Walipura had been completed.

He said that manholes of sewerage lines were being covered besides replacing the broken lidsof manholes with new ones in the city.

