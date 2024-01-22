Open Menu

Peoples Complaints Via SMS Entertained And Resolved Within 60 Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2024 | 06:30 PM

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Advisor to Federal Ombudsman Mehmood Javed Bhatti said on Monday that the complaints filed by the people against federal government departments are entertained and resolved within 60 days, no matter which channel they use to send their complaints, whether by post on a simple paper or simply by sending a message through SMS to 1055, Whatsapp, Instagram, or via email.

The advisor to FO said this while addressing a seminar that concluded with an interactive session with students and teachers at Dar-e-Arqam school in Vehari.

He said the office of the federal Ombudsman was taking all possible steps to resolve the grievances of the people against federal government departments, adding that after receiving a complaint, a confirmation message is sent back to the complainant.

Mehmood Javed Bhatti apprised the students and teachers about the workings of the Ombudsman’s office and its performance, adding that justice is delivered to the complainants within the shortest possible time.

During the interactive question-and-answer session, the advisor asked the students to also pay attention to Islamic education in addition to modern education. Later, the Advisor to the Federal Ombudsman heard the complaints of the 63 complainants against Wapda during an open court at the office of Deputy Commissioner Vehari and issued orders to resolve them.

