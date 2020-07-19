LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :-:Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that public cooperation was highly significant to contain the spread of corona pandemic.

In a media statement, he called upon the masses to continuously implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the backdrop of corona pandemic.

Usman Buzdar stressed that maintenance of social distance policy would ensure public safety. He asserted that violation of SOPs on Eidul Azha would not be tolerated at any cost. He urged the masses to learn to live with coronavirus by adopting precautions and added that it could not be predicted about how long it would prolong. He said that directions had been issued to ensure strict enforcement of SOPs on Eidul Azha and their implementation would be carried out through administrative measures.

He called upon the masses and all others to prove themselves to be responsible citizens.

The CM directed that departments concerned must ensure implementation on the steps taken and guidelines issued by the government to curb corona pandemic. He warned that there was no scope of showing any negligence regarding implementation on the steps undertaken by the government to curtail coronavirus.

The CM emphasized that implementing government directions was likelyto protect oneself and others from COVID-19 pandemic and advised thecitizens to abide by maximum precautions for their safety.