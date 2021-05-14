LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that cooperation of people was highly important to control the spread of coronavirus.

Official sources said here on Friday the CM urged the people to strictly follow corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) to stay protected from virus.

He said that violations of SOPs would not be tolerated at all.

Usman Buzdar said, "No one knows when this pandemic will come to an end but we need to modify our livesto stay safe from this deadly virus."He further directed the authorities concerned to make sure that corona SOPs were being implemented properly.