UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People's Cooperation Vital For Controlling Spread Of Coronavirus: CM

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 12:20 PM

People's cooperation vital for controlling spread of coronavirus: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that cooperation of people was highly important to control the spread of coronavirus.

Official sources said here on Friday the CM urged the people to strictly follow corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) to stay protected from virus.

He said that violations of SOPs would not be tolerated at all.

Usman Buzdar said, "No one knows when this pandemic will come to an end but we need to modify our livesto stay safe from this deadly virus."He further directed the authorities concerned to make sure that corona SOPs were being implemented properly.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab All From Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Afg ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bill Gates discuss fight agains ..

11 hours ago

UAE and Greece announce safe travel corridor for v ..

11 hours ago

Shakhbout bin Nahyan attends inauguration of Ugand ..

11 hours ago

MoHAP approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech va ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.