PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information, Ajmal Khan Wazir Friday said here that easing of lockdown restrictions did not mean that coronavirus has been eradicated and people cooperation was imperative to win battle against the pandemic once for all.

Addressing a news conference here, the Adviser said Government of KP was making determined efforts to protect people from coronavirus as well from starvation and hunger in coronavirus crisis.

He said unfortunately people did not take COVID-19 pandemic seriously and regretted that even women and children were seen in substantial number in markets and bazaars despite the persistent threats of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa especially in Peshawar.

Ajmal Wazir warned that shops and markets that did not follow SOPs would be sealed.

He said coronavirus comes to our houses only when people come out of their residences unnecessarily and became infected, thus exposing their loved one to the fatal virus that claimed so many lives in our country.

The Adviser said Chief Minister KP was personally monitoring the situation on ground and was in close touch with districts administration.

He said several shops and markets were sealed in Peshawar for violating SOPs.

Ajmal Wazir said Government has substantially reduced prices of petroleum products and its advantages should reach to people.

He said Government of KP has constituted a high-level committee of the four departments to take tourism sector forward in the province in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Adviser said restrictions on tourism would also be eased and tourists destinations would be opened for people with strict implementation of SOPs in order to alleviate poverty and generate employment opportunities for lockdown affected workforce of the travels and tourism sectors.

He said Imran Khan was the only elected Prime Minister of Pakistan whose policies revolved around poor people, labourers, dailywagers and marginalized ones as evident from disbursement of billions rupees among poor masses under Ehsaas Cash Emergency Programme during COVID-19 lockdown under a transparent mechanism.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken on board all Governments of four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during National Coordination Committee meeting and took all decisions with consensus regarding easing of lockdown.

Wazir said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan were fighting on frontline against COVID-19 pandemic and has visited hospitals, quarantine and isolation centres by inspecting facilities and services being provided to people on ground despite the threats of coronavirus.

On the other hands, he claimed that PML-N and PPP leadership were making unnecessary politicking on COVID-19 by issuing hallow statements against Government while sitting in the air conditioned rooms, saying people were politically matured and understand which party was taking practical measures for them and which one was paying only a lip service.

He said politics of a opposition party leader issuing hallow statements while sitting in front of laptops in a air conditioned room against Government has been exposed before masses.

Ajmal Wazir asked PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to explain before masses about their visits so far made by them to the intensive care units of hospitals, quarantine and isolation centres to inquire about health of coronavirus patients besides making solidarity with doctors and paramedical staff.

He also asked opposition leaders that what measures they had taken for strengthening of health system and public sector hospitals during their long regimes in Punjab and Sindh.

Wazir said on the other hand health system has been strengthened in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with increase of doctors, paramedics and budget where people are being provided best healthcare facilities even during the coronavirus pandemic.