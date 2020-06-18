UrduPoint.com
People's Cooperation Vital To Fight Against Covid 19: IGP

Sumaira FH 25 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:58 PM

People's cooperation vital to fight against Covid 19: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir on Thursday said policemen in the province were performing duties at front line without caring their lives for protection of people from coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir on Thursday said policemen in the province were performing duties at front line without caring their lives for protection of people from coronavirus.

He said that instructions issued by the government regarding smart lockdown to reduce spread of the pandemic were being implememted.

He expressed these views during a meeting with delegation of Akhuwat Foundation here on Thursday.

Addl IG operations Inam Ghani and DIG welfare Shariq Kamal Siddiqui were also present.

The IGP said that mutual cooperation and efforts of different departments were necessary in fight against Covid 19 pandemic.

He said that implementation on precautionary measures and responsible attitude of peoplewere compulsory for protection from coronavirus.

