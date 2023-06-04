(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has played a pivotal role in maintaining the beauty of the provincial capital.

The company had taken special measures to reduce environmental pollution and provide a pleasant environment to the citizens of Lahore, said a spokesperson here on Sunday.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din was committed to keep the environment clean and litter free. Hardworking staff of the company separates around 1,000 tonnes of recyclable waste after processing the collected waste to make compost and Refuse Derived Fuel, the spokesperson added.

By segregating the waste that causes environmental pollution, it was being made viable to produce eco-friendly compost, he said and added that along with plantation at LWMC's Mahmood Booti compost plant, trees were being planted at dumping sites across the city to maintain healthy air.

Installation of waste containers decorated with attractive art work had been ensured on the main roads of the city to provide a clean environment to the citizens, he said. Waste segregation system had also been introduced across the city or promote 3 bin system, he added.

As per the instructions of the CEO, the reduction in the number of vehicles in the field and the saving of thousands of litres of fuel per month had been ensured through digitalized and real time monitoring of vehicles which was also beneficial for in reducing carbon emissions.

The amount of waste was increasing with each passing day, which was a matter of concern. The implementation of integrated solid waste management system was not possible without the cooperation of citizens, he added.