UrduPoint.com

People's Cooperation Vital To Implement Integrated Solid Waste Management System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2023 | 10:50 PM

People's cooperation vital to implement integrated solid waste management system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has played a pivotal role in maintaining the beauty of the provincial capital.

The company had taken special measures to reduce environmental pollution and provide a pleasant environment to the citizens of Lahore, said a spokesperson here on Sunday.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din was committed to keep the environment clean and litter free. Hardworking staff of the company separates around 1,000 tonnes of recyclable waste after processing the collected waste to make compost and Refuse Derived Fuel, the spokesperson added.

By segregating the waste that causes environmental pollution, it was being made viable to produce eco-friendly compost, he said and added that along with plantation at LWMC's Mahmood Booti compost plant, trees were being planted at dumping sites across the city to maintain healthy air.

Installation of waste containers decorated with attractive art work had been ensured on the main roads of the city to provide a clean environment to the citizens, he said. Waste segregation system had also been introduced across the city or promote 3 bin system, he added.

As per the instructions of the CEO, the reduction in the number of vehicles in the field and the saving of thousands of litres of fuel per month had been ensured through digitalized and real time monitoring of vehicles which was also beneficial for in reducing carbon emissions.

The amount of waste was increasing with each passing day, which was a matter of concern. The implementation of integrated solid waste management system was not possible without the cooperation of citizens, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Company Vehicles Sunday

Recent Stories

OPEC+ cuts oil output to 40.46 mb/d, throughout 20 ..

OPEC+ cuts oil output to 40.46 mb/d, throughout 2024

22 minutes ago
 UAE to cut 144,000 bpd throughout 2024

UAE to cut 144,000 bpd throughout 2024

22 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends opening of ‘Childhood Care ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of ‘Childhood Care Conference’

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Fo ..

Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Forum Competent Authorities Conf ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimat ..

Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimate digital banking experience f ..

6 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Man ..

Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Managing Director of Kalimat Grou ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.