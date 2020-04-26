ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Advisor to Punjab Government Dr. Salman Shah said on Saturday that coordinated efforts of government and the people were imperative to combat the pandemic.

Talking in a radio program he said it is our moral responsibility to support the government in facilitating the deserving people in this crucial time.

He said the government on its end has initiated a number of relief programs in shape of cash assistance and ration distribution specially focusing in daily wagers and laborers class.

Advisor said Pakistan had to stop its economic activities due to unprecedented challenge of Covid-19 pandemic, while now the government is also making efforts for revival of economy as well.

The international financial institutions have also announced financial assistance to Pakistan in order to fight with Corona-virus outbreak. This sort of support would be helpful in maintaining our foreign reserves, he added.