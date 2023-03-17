Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President, Mehbooba Mufti expresses concern over difficulties faced by IIOJK people

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President, Mehbooba Mufti has expressed concern over the difficulties that the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) are facing following the Modi-led Hindutva Indian government's illegal actions of 5 August 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ):Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President, Mehbooba Mufti has expressed concern over the difficulties that the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) are facing following the Modi-led Hindutva Indian government's illegal actions of 5 August 2019.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mehbooba Mufti, in Jammu said that she was concerned about the difficulties being faced by people in the aftermath of the revocation of Article 370 and splitting of IIOJK into two Union Territories in August 2019.

She said Jammu businessmen were suffering after the administration stopped the Darbar Move, adding that people from outside were coming and settling in the region.

Asked about the New Delhi-appointed Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha's statement that 47 people, who were provided jobs by the previous governments, were dismissed by his administration for their affiliation with the freedom movement, Mehbooba Mufti said the LG will set a record by dismissing Kashmiri employees but not providing jobs to aspirants.

"People are thrown out of jobs while new jobs are not given to anyone. Students appear in examinations but scams are happening. He is going to set a record for dismissing employees," she added.

The PDP chief also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party government was misusing probe agencies to put the opposition leaders in jail.

She said, "the BJP-led government is misusing the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the opposition leaders to put them in jails."