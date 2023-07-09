LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :People's Doctors Forum Central Punjab President Dr. Khayyam Hafeez appreciated the surprise visits of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi to the hospitals of the province.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that as a result of this initiative, the government hospitals of Punjab would be provided with health facilities and the common man would get relief.

He demanded the caretaker chief minister to start a series of surprise raids in Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), Services Hospital, General Hospital, Mayo Hospital and Jinnah Hospital and also check the OPDs as well as the facilities provided there.

He said that due to the disastrous policies of the previous government, the chillers and central air-conditioning systems of the mentioned hospitals had damaged due to which millions of patients who came there daily were forced to sit and wait for their turn in extreme heat. He demanded the CM to restore the system by supplying gas to the chillers of the government hospitals immediately so that the doctors as well as the patients coming there could benefit.