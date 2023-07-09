Open Menu

People's Doctors Forum Appreciates CM's Visit To Hospitals

Faizan Hashmi Published July 09, 2023 | 07:20 PM

People's Doctors Forum appreciates CM's visit to hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :People's Doctors Forum Central Punjab President Dr. Khayyam Hafeez appreciated the surprise visits of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi to the hospitals of the province.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that as a result of this initiative, the government hospitals of Punjab would be provided with health facilities and the common man would get relief.

He demanded the caretaker chief minister to start a series of surprise raids in Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), Services Hospital, General Hospital, Mayo Hospital and Jinnah Hospital and also check the OPDs as well as the facilities provided there.

He said that due to the disastrous policies of the previous government, the chillers and central air-conditioning systems of the mentioned hospitals had damaged due to which millions of patients who came there daily were forced to sit and wait for their turn in extreme heat. He demanded the CM to restore the system by supplying gas to the chillers of the government hospitals immediately so that the doctors as well as the patients coming there could benefit.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Man Gas Sunday Government Million Punjab Institute Of Cardiology

Recent Stories

UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerat ..

UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerate digital transformation: Omar ..

58 minutes ago
 SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Awa ..

SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Award 2023

3 hours ago
 79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emira ..

79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emiratisation semi-annual deadline ..

3 hours ago
 Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send me ..

Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send message of hope to COP28

3 hours ago
 Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase i ..

Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase in public charging stations pla ..

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to Dubai International Chamber bo ..

3 hours ago
RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in ..

RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in 2022 as digital transactions h ..

3 hours ago
 Nominations now open for World Police Summit Award ..

Nominations now open for World Police Summit Awards 2024

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor General on National Day

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2023

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

10 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Moh ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Mohamed Saeed Al Dhaheri on his m ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan