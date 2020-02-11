UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People’s Economic Rights Must Not Be Compromised

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 07:39 PM

People’s economic rights must not be compromised

Delivering the first Asma Jahangir Memorial Lecture, organised by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), Honorary Spokesperson I. A. Rehman warmly recalled HRCP’s co-founder, remembering her as the ‘voice of sanity and compassion’

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th February, 2020) Delivering the first Asma Jahangir Memorial Lecture, organised by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), Honorary Spokesperson I. A. Rehman warmly recalled HRCP’s co-founder, remembering her as the ‘voice of sanity and compassion’.

Remembering Ms Jahangir’s empathy with the vulnerable and disadvantaged, Mr Rehman spoke about people’s fundamental right to 'economic justice'. Citing examples ranging from bonded labourers and small farmers to lady health workers and journalists, he said that people’s economic rights – the 'right to employment, and just and equitable conditions of work' – should not be subject to the 'availability of resources'.

While the Constitution protected people’s social and economic wellbeing, said Mr Rehman, it was critical to secure the ‘substance’ of these rights, their ‘availability to all citizens’ and their ‘incremental expansion’.

The Prime Minister, he added, had recently said that nothing was more important than providing succour to the poor: economic justice must not, therefore, be sacrificed at the altar of national security, said Mr Rehman. He reminded the audience that ‘all citizens of Pakistan’ had the right to economic justice, and that Asma Jahangir would not have stood quietly by in such a situation. It fell to all of us, he said, to band together and demand that these rights – and all other fundamental rights – be protected and promoted.

HRCP Secretary-General Harris Khalique announced that the Commission was instituting the Asma Jahangir Award for Human Rights Defenders, and resuming the Nisar Osmani Award for Courage in Journalism and the I A Rehman Research Grant in Human Rights.

The lecture, which was followed by a question-and-answer session, was heavily attended, with HRCP members, civil society activists, lawyers, journalists and political workers among the audience.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Poor Civil Society Lawyers Asma Jahangir All From Employment

Recent Stories

PM rejects proposal for increase in prices of gas ..

20 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi, Dubai partner to develop global healthc ..

26 minutes ago

Rights Group Calls on Damascus to Investigate Fate ..

53 seconds ago

Ch Nisar flies to London for important meeting

33 minutes ago

UVAS holdscapacity building training workshop ofos ..

37 minutes ago

AS World Group promotes Expo 2020 Dubai in Addis A ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.