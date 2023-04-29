Peoples Labor Bureau KP announces to celebrate 1st May

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Provincial President of Peoples Labor Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Zulqarnain has said that Labor Day would be celebrated in a suitable manner to highlight the sacrifices and services of the working class.

He said that special events would also be held at the district level to express solidarity with laborers.

He said that the labor bureau of the party and provincial officer bearers have also been directed to make arrangements for the day.

He said the People's Party would support labourers in their struggle to get their legal and constitutional rights and added that various steps have been introduced in the previous government of PPP for facilitation and uplift of the working class.

He said that governments of PPP not only increased the salaries of laborers by 150 percent beside them giving shares in profits and regularising their jobs.