UrduPoint.com

Peoples Labor Bureau KP Announces To Celebrate 1st May

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Peoples Labor Bureau KP announces to celebrate 1st May

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Provincial President of Peoples Labor Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Zulqarnain has said that Labor Day would be celebrated in a suitable manner to highlight the sacrifices and services of the working class.

He said that special events would also be held at the district level to express solidarity with laborers.

He said that the labor bureau of the party and provincial officer bearers have also been directed to make arrangements for the day.

He said the People's Party would support labourers in their struggle to get their legal and constitutional rights and added that various steps have been introduced in the previous government of PPP for facilitation and uplift of the working class.

He said that governments of PPP not only increased the salaries of laborers by 150 percent beside them giving shares in profits and regularising their jobs.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Grenadian PM

RAK Ruler receives Grenadian PM

2 minutes ago
 New Powerful vivo Y73 with Sleek Design and 64MP A ..

New Powerful vivo Y73 with Sleek Design and 64MP AF Camera Available in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 DEWA introduces Zayed University students to most ..

DEWA introduces Zayed University students to most prominent global practices in ..

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in second Tashkent International ..

UAE participates in second Tashkent International Investment Forum in Uzbekistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th April 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.