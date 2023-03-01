UrduPoint.com

People's Labor Bureau Urges 'Workers Welfare Fund' To Remain With Federal Govt

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2023 | 05:20 PM

People's Labor Bureau urges 'Workers Welfare Fund' to remain with federal govt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial President People's Labor Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Zulqarnain has requested the Federal government that the Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) should be allowed to remain with the federation as the province was already suffering from a severe economic crisis and purportedly owes about 900 billion rupees.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Shah Zulqarnain said that by transferring the Fund to the provinces, millions of industrial workers and employees across the country would be directly affected.

He claimed that the Workers Welfare board was established by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto for the welfare of people to get various benefits, including dowry grant, free education and scholarship for the children of the workers in the industry.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan Assemblies had also passed resolutions against the transfer of WWF to the provinces.

Meanwhile, the Labour Union Federation Employees Association has announced a peaceful protest in front of Parliament House in Islamabad on March 16, 2023, for their rights.

Related Topics

Islamabad Balochistan Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Education Parliament March From Government Industry Billion Million Labour

Recent Stories

UAE government participates in digital economy wor ..

UAE government participates in digital economy working group within G20

8 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai Chamber of Digita ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy launch six digital b ..

8 minutes ago
 Bachchan, Ambani and Dharmendra receive bomb threa ..

Bachchan, Ambani and Dharmendra receive bomb threats

23 minutes ago
 UAE nuclear programme, future pillar of UAE space ..

UAE nuclear programme, future pillar of UAE space exploration era

23 minutes ago
 Federal Tax Authority collaborates with SAP to sup ..

Federal Tax Authority collaborates with SAP to support digital transformation ef ..

38 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre to host 7 maj ..

Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre to host 7 major events in March

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.