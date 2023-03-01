PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial President People's Labor Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Zulqarnain has requested the Federal government that the Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) should be allowed to remain with the federation as the province was already suffering from a severe economic crisis and purportedly owes about 900 billion rupees.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Shah Zulqarnain said that by transferring the Fund to the provinces, millions of industrial workers and employees across the country would be directly affected.

He claimed that the Workers Welfare board was established by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto for the welfare of people to get various benefits, including dowry grant, free education and scholarship for the children of the workers in the industry.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan Assemblies had also passed resolutions against the transfer of WWF to the provinces.

Meanwhile, the Labour Union Federation Employees Association has announced a peaceful protest in front of Parliament House in Islamabad on March 16, 2023, for their rights.