People's Labour Bureau Supports Govt Employees' Demands: Ch Manzoor

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2023 | 08:26 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :In-charge of People's Labor Bureau Chaudhry Manzoor has said that the People's Labor Bureau, in consultation with Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, has decided to participate in the sit-in of the protesting employees.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that all legitimate demands of government employees would be supported. He said that whatever PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Bhutto and former prime minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed gave to the employees, would not let anyone to take it away.

He said that the 35 per cent increase in the salaries of the government employees was possible due to PPP's Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Foreign Minister and PPP's Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He said that having more resources, Punjab should have increased the salaries of the government employees by 40 per cent. He said that the PPP and the Peoples Labour Bureau would stand with the employees till the victory.

