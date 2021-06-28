People's Labour Union on Monday staged a protest rally for resolution of all genuine issues of the work charge employees of Sindh Building Control Authority Hyderabad Region

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :People's Labour Union on Monday staged a protest rally for resolution of all genuine issues of the work charge employees of Sindh Building Control Authority Hyderabad Region.

Addressing the rally, the office bearers of the Union Muhammad Ashraf, Javed Rasheed, Gulfam Qaimkhani and others said that the work charge employees of SBCA were working since last 08 years but their services had not been regularized.

They had not been paid their salaries since the last several months due to which their families were facing financial hardship.

They called upon the Sindh Chief Minister and the higher authorities of SBCA to reconsider their all genuine demands and regularize their service with payment of all unpaid salaries.