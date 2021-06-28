UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People's Labour Union Organizes Rally For Resolution Of SBCA Employees' Demands

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 09:37 PM

People's Labour Union organizes rally for resolution of SBCA employees' demands

People's Labour Union on Monday staged a protest rally for resolution of all genuine issues of the work charge employees of Sindh Building Control Authority Hyderabad Region

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :People's Labour Union on Monday staged a protest rally for resolution of all genuine issues of the work charge employees of Sindh Building Control Authority Hyderabad Region.

Addressing the rally, the office bearers of the Union Muhammad Ashraf, Javed Rasheed, Gulfam Qaimkhani and others said that the work charge employees of SBCA were working since last 08 years but their services had not been regularized.

They had not been paid their salaries since the last several months due to which their families were facing financial hardship.

They called upon the Sindh Chief Minister and the higher authorities of SBCA to reconsider their all genuine demands and regularize their service with payment of all unpaid salaries.

Related Topics

Sindh Resolution Protest Chief Minister Hyderabad All Labour

Recent Stories

Turkey to Develop Cyber Defense Mechanism - Erdoga ..

2 minutes ago

Online Detection of Child Sexual Abuse Content Mus ..

2 minutes ago

Under PM’s vision, Riverfront Sapphire-Bay proje ..

20 minutes ago

MSF closes Haiti hospital for a week after armed a ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court issues contempt notice to off ..

2 minutes ago

12 gamblers arrested; Rs 53,410 cash stake money r ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.