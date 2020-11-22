UrduPoint.com
Peoples Lauds Federal Minister Ali Amin Efforts For Dera Development

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 11:40 AM

Peoples lauds Federal Minister Ali Amin efforts for Dera development

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) ::With the efforts of Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and Member Provincial Assembly Sardar Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur, the work on pavement of dozens of streets in Dera villages completed.

Former Tehsil Member Malik Anwar Mekan and City MPA Faisal Amin Gandapur focal person Khan Amjad Khan on completion of street works expressed these views.

Talking to media persons, they said that the area has been deprived of basic-necessities of life for the last 40 years. Ali Amin Brothers have laid the foundation stone for development works in Dera villages, and now most of the work has been completed.

Ali brothers have won the hearts of the people of the area by fulfilling their long-standing demands, they said. "If the pace of development works remains the same then Insha Allah in next election Amin brothers will sweep the area in Hussainabad, Chah Pyarewala, Aqib Town, Khyber Abad Colony, Najaf Abad Colony, New Khairabad Colony, Aqib Town where work has been completed.

They disclosed that in Gali Faqir Sahib Wali, Gali Abdul Maturity work is in full swing in the streets including Allah Jan, Kocha Qutb while sewerage main drain from New Bannu Chongi to Thoya Fazil Road has also been completed which was a long-standing demand of the residents of the area.

The people warmly welcomed minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Focal Person for Development Works Nawaz Khan and Member Provincial Assembly Sardar Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur Focal Person Khan Amjad Khan during their visit to different villages. They also inspected the ongoing development work initiated by the Ali Amin brothers.

