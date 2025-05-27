Peoples Lawyers Forum played leading role in struggle for strengthening democracy: Khalid Bobby

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 07:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party Punjab Vice President Malik Khalid Nawaz Bobby on Tuesday said the Peoples Lawyers Forum had always played a leading role in the party struggle for strengthening democracy and upholding the Constitution in the country.
Highlighting the importance of the supremacy of the Parliament, he said the lawyers not only pointed out social injustices and violations of fundamental human rights, but also stood firm against the exploitative system.
Khalid Bobby was addressing a ceremony organized here by PPP Punjab Council Member Chaudhry Banaras in honour of the law officers nominated from Rawalpindi and Islamabad.
PPP Punjab Council Member Yasin Azad, Senior Vice President Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmed and former Nazim Nasir Mir also spoke on the occasion.
Law officers, including Deputy Attorney General Sajid Khan Tanoli, Deputy Attorney General Hafiz Bukhari, Assistant Attorney General Syed Masood-ul-Hassan, Assistant Attorney General Asif Khan Jadoon, Assistant Attorney General Raja Amjad Mahmood, Assistant Attorney General Nadeem Mughal and Assistant Attorney General Malik Zaheer Arshad attended the ceremony.
On arrival at the ceremony, the law officers were presented bouquets.
Thanking the law officers for attending the ceremony, Chaudhry Banaras said the PPP leadership had selected qualified, experienced and dynamic lawyers for important posts.
Deputy Attorney General Sajid Khan Tanoli thanked Chaudhry Banaras for organizing the ceremony in their honour
