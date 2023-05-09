(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh on Tuesday said that people's lives could be made easier by improving the traffic system.

The leading cause of death in the world is the weaknesses in the traffic system, he added.

He expressed these views while launching Bolan Humsafar smart mobile phone application here.

The participation of high officials of police including teachers of educational institutions in the ceremony Addressing the ceremony, IGP said that seemingly small effort was actually a step towards better policing of the future.

He said that the real job of the police was to make things easier for the people and to improve the quality of life of the people in general.

For the convenience of the public, the broadcasts will be broadcast live regarding awareness of road safety and traffic rules, he said.

The IG said that Bolan Humsafar mobile application could be easily downloaded from the play store on any Android smartphone which would help people in guidance in traffic rules and ways.

He said that now you could not only listen to live traffic police broadcasts but also join the live program through Bolan Humsafar mobile phone application.

"In the next phase, FM 88.6 radio will also start broadcasting very soon", he said.

He said that the aim of FM radio was to educate the public about traffic rules, traffic jams, roads rush and obtaining for driving license.

FM radio broadcasting is a great step towards accident prevention, weather advisory, traffic flow on carriageways and awareness of traffic rules, he maintained.