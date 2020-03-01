UrduPoint.com
People's Love My Asset: Mustansir Hussain Tarar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 02:00 PM

MULTAN, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Known novelist, and intellectual Mustansir Hussain Tarar said he spent the best life and public love for him was a precious asset.

"Allah gave me much more than my expectations", Tarar said this while talking to APP on occasion of his 81-Birthday, on Sunday.

He stated that people's love for him, was a beautiful gift on his birthday.

Mustansir Hussain Tarar born on March 01, 1939 in Lahore. His parents belonged to Gujrat.

He wrote nearly 100 novels, "safarnama", columns, and short-stories.

Mustansir told APP he was in his native town two days ago, wherein members of his family celebrated his birthday.

He observed that he got every thing for which he ever thought for.

However, he added that he never ran after wishful luxuries but spent simple life.

