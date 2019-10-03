UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peoples Not Supporting Opposition's Protest: Farukh Habib

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 12:10 AM

Peoples not supporting opposition's protest: Farukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farukh Habib Wednesday said peoples were not supporting opposition parties for their expected protest against the government.

Talking to Pakistan Television, he said people had rejected sit-in and protests of the opposition.

After general elections, 2018, the government had formed a commission on rigging in the election but opposition did not file any appeal against rigging, he added He said in senate elections, the members rejected the policies of the opposition.

To another question, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government collected record taxes of Rs980 billion in three months as 25% domestic tax collection was increased. He said opposition had the rights of protest.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Senate Protest 2018 Government Billion PTV Opposition

Recent Stories

Government to launch Ehsas Lungar at federal capit ..

41 minutes ago

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Korean Embassy&#039;s cer ..

58 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Croatian Consul-Gen ..

1 hour ago

Govt took difficult decisions to stable national e ..

10 minutes ago

Russia's Matviyenko Says 'Russophobic' Minority Pu ..

11 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan visits quake-hit Mirpur Radi ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.