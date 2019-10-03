(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farukh Habib Wednesday said peoples were not supporting opposition parties for their expected protest against the government.

Talking to Pakistan Television, he said people had rejected sit-in and protests of the opposition.

After general elections, 2018, the government had formed a commission on rigging in the election but opposition did not file any appeal against rigging, he added He said in senate elections, the members rejected the policies of the opposition.

To another question, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government collected record taxes of Rs980 billion in three months as 25% domestic tax collection was increased. He said opposition had the rights of protest.