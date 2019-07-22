UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People's Participation In Elections Befitting Reply To Merger Opponents: Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 07:25 PM

People's participation in elections befitting reply to merger opponents: Chief Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday said that overwhelming participation of people in elections for KP assembly in merged districts was a befitting reply to those who opposed the merger of erstwhile FATA into the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday said that overwhelming participation of people in elections for KP assembly in merged districts was a befitting reply to those who opposed the merger of erstwhile FATA into the province.

Addressing a press conference here, the chief minister said that FATA merger process has been completed with holding of peaceful elections in the merged areas. He said that holding free and fair elections was the great success of the government.

He made it clear no government machinery was used during the electoral process at any level.

The chief minister said that he was in contact with the returned independent candidates from merged districts, adding that an invitation has been extended to them to join treasury benches.

He admitted that PTI suffered loss in elections as some of its dissidents contested elections as independent candidates.

He declared that party would take disciplinary action those who contested elections in independent capacity.

He assured that PTI would honour all the promises made with the people of merged areas during elections as PTI emerged as the single largest party in the polls.

The CM said that women participating in elections process was satisfactory keeping in view tradition of the area.

He congratulated the winning candidates and thanked the media for positive coverage of the elections.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Women Media All From Government

Recent Stories

India's warmongering threat to regional peace: Mas ..

16 minutes ago

Seventeen teenage cricketers report for Emerging P ..

22 minutes ago

Two Pakistani umpires attending Softball Asia umpi ..

2 minutes ago

Top priority to hold PHL: Asif Bajwa

2 minutes ago

UK Introduces Measures to Curb Single-Use Plastics ..

2 minutes ago

Libya resumes oil output at largest field after 's ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.