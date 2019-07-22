(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday said that overwhelming participation of people in elections for KP assembly in merged districts was a befitting reply to those who opposed the merger of erstwhile FATA into the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday said that overwhelming participation of people in elections for KP assembly in merged districts was a befitting reply to those who opposed the merger of erstwhile FATA into the province.

Addressing a press conference here, the chief minister said that FATA merger process has been completed with holding of peaceful elections in the merged areas. He said that holding free and fair elections was the great success of the government.

He made it clear no government machinery was used during the electoral process at any level.

The chief minister said that he was in contact with the returned independent candidates from merged districts, adding that an invitation has been extended to them to join treasury benches.

He admitted that PTI suffered loss in elections as some of its dissidents contested elections as independent candidates.

He declared that party would take disciplinary action those who contested elections in independent capacity.

He assured that PTI would honour all the promises made with the people of merged areas during elections as PTI emerged as the single largest party in the polls.

The CM said that women participating in elections process was satisfactory keeping in view tradition of the area.

He congratulated the winning candidates and thanked the media for positive coverage of the elections.