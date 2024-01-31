People's Party Sindh President Senator Nisar Khoro has said that the People's Party is against revenge politics, but Imran Khan's punishment by the court is the result of his actions

LARkANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) People's Party Sindh President Senator Nisar Khoro has said that the People's Party is against revenge politics, but Imran Khan's punishment by the court is the result of his actions.

He expressed these views while addressing various corner meetings in PS 15 Mirokhan. He said that the People's Party would end the tradition of revenge politics by coming to the government and with the new thinking of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, all political parties would play a role in the supremacy of the constitution and parliament, including democratic stability, economic strength, public prosperity and development in the country.

Efforts will be made He said that the People's Party will increase the autonomy of the provinces and empower the provinces more economically. He said that for the NFC award which should come every five years but has not been given yet, after the People's Party came into the Federal government, the share of the federation in the NFC award will be reduced and the share of the provinces will be increased from 57 percent to 60.

He further said that the concrete list was abolished in the 18th amendment, but the 17 ministries that were not transferred to the provinces will be transferred to the provinces by the People's Party and this money will be spent on the betterment of the people of the provinces.

He further said that there is an allegation on the People's Party that the Provincial Finance Commission is in favor of not giving the award, which is an allegation and a lie because, before this caretaker government, the Provincial Government of the People's Party had already organized the PFC Award.

We are also in favor of giving PFC awards and also believe in a strong local government system. He further said that NICVD will be established in Mirokhan to provide health services to the people of Mirokhan and the basic health centers of the area will also be upgraded and equipped with facilities so that the area people can get free health services in their area.

He said that under the 10-point public manifesto of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the scope of the Benazir Income Support Program will be expanded and millions of deserving rural women who are deprived of the income support program will also be included in it. He said that the stipend amount of the Benazir Income Support Program will also be doubled so that deserving women can get maximum support.

He said that electricity, roads, and roads are the basic rights of the people and the People's Party believes in development, so that where there is no facility of roads, all the facilities will be provided so that the life of the people can be improved. He said that we want to establish a university in every district of Sindh.