SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) City Sukkur celebrated the appointment of Barrister Arsalan islam Sheikh as the Information Secretary of PPP Sukkur Division with great enthusiasm.A grand reception was held in their honor at Ghanta Ghar Chowk, Sukkur, where party workers and leaders gathered to congratulate the newly appointed officials.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Arshad Mughal, President of PPP City Sukkur, congratulated the new appointees and praised their commitment to serving the party. Barrister Arsalan Islam Sheikh, Mayor Sukkur and newly appointed Information Secretary of PPP Sukkur Division, along with Ghazanfar Ansari, expressed their resolve to work tirelessly for the party's growth and strengthen its roots in the community.

The leaders emphasized that the PPP is a people's party dedicated to democracy, service, and resolving public issues. They vowed to live up to the party's expectations and work with party workers to further strengthen the organization.

A large number of party workers, including officeholders of subsidiary organizations, town chairmen, vice chairmen, UC chairmen, vice chairmen, and councilors, attended the ceremony, showering flowers and slogans to express their joy and support for the new appointees.