UrduPoint.com

People's Pink Bus Service In Hyderabad From Feb 18: Provincial Information And Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2023 | 11:24 PM

People's Pink Bus service in Hyderabad from Feb 18: Provincial Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon

Provincial Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday said Sindh government has decided to launch People's Pink Bus service for women, here, after Karachi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Provincial Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday said Sindh government has decided to launch People's Pink Bus service for women, here, after Karachi.

In a tweet message, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the People's Pink Bus Service will be launched in Hyderabad on February 18, which will provide travel facilities to women.

The provincial government had already started Pink Bus Service in Karachi in the month of January 2023.

Hyderabad would be the second city of Sindh where such kind of transport facilities will be available only for women.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Hyderabad January February Women Government

Recent Stories

Sadiq Sanjrani extends good wishes on start of PSL ..

Sadiq Sanjrani extends good wishes on start of PSL 8th edition

22 seconds ago
 European, US stocks climb on hopes of inflation sl ..

European, US stocks climb on hopes of inflation slowdown

24 seconds ago
 Iranian Consul General calls on KP Governor

Iranian Consul General calls on KP Governor

48 seconds ago
 World Radio Day observed in Quetta Radio Station

World Radio Day observed in Quetta Radio Station

49 seconds ago
 Blinken Weighs Meeting With Chinese Counterpart At ..

Blinken Weighs Meeting With Chinese Counterpart At Munich Conference This Week - ..

51 seconds ago
 Govt trying to provide affordable travel facilitie ..

Govt trying to provide affordable travel facilities in Hyderabad: Pakistan Peopl ..

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.