HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Provincial Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday said Sindh government has decided to launch People's Pink Bus service for women, here, after Karachi.

In a tweet message, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the People's Pink Bus Service will be launched in Hyderabad on February 18, which will provide travel facilities to women.

The provincial government had already started Pink Bus Service in Karachi in the month of January 2023.

Hyderabad would be the second city of Sindh where such kind of transport facilities will be available only for women.