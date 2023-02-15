SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Former Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Wednesday said that the People's Pink Bus Service will be launched here on February 18, to facilitate women travelers.

He said Sindh government had decided to launch People's Pink Bus service for women, here, after its success in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Sukkur would be the third city where such kind of transport facilities will be available only for women, said Arslan.