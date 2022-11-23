UrduPoint.com

People's Problems Being Addressed On Priority: Chairman CM Punjab Complaints Cell

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2022 | 01:30 PM

People's problems being addressed on priority: chairman CM Punjab complaints cell

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) -:Chairman of Chief Minister (CM) Punjab's Complaints Cell Sialkot Chaudhry Tahir Sultan Wednesday said people's problems were being solved on high priority basis.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Tahir Sultan said CM's Complaint Cell was playing an important role in providing speedy justice to people.

He said that this c.ell was created to ensure that people receive free and speedy justice at their doorstep.

"District administration is fully cooperating with us for timely redressal of public complaints".

In response to a question, he said that "Every month we send our monthly report to the Chief Minister of Punjab, on which he has expressed satisfaction".

Last month some 34 applications were received at the Chief Minister's Complaints Cell out of which 11 applicants were given immediate relief and their problems were resolved, while 5 applications were not admissible and 18 were being worked upon.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Sialkot

Recent Stories

Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

8 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders ..

PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders of coalition partners

1 hour ago
 PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointme ..

PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointments

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd November 2022

4 hours ago
 Marriyum rebuts rumours about PM's upcoming visit ..

Marriyum rebuts rumours about PM's upcoming visit to Turkiye

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.