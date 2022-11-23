(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) -:Chairman of Chief Minister (CM) Punjab's Complaints Cell Sialkot Chaudhry Tahir Sultan Wednesday said people's problems were being solved on high priority basis.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Tahir Sultan said CM's Complaint Cell was playing an important role in providing speedy justice to people.

He said that this c.ell was created to ensure that people receive free and speedy justice at their doorstep.

"District administration is fully cooperating with us for timely redressal of public complaints".

In response to a question, he said that "Every month we send our monthly report to the Chief Minister of Punjab, on which he has expressed satisfaction".

Last month some 34 applications were received at the Chief Minister's Complaints Cell out of which 11 applicants were given immediate relief and their problems were resolved, while 5 applications were not admissible and 18 were being worked upon.