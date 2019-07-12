UrduPoint.com
Peoples Problems Being Addressed On Priority Basis: Ejaz Alam Augustine

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab minister for human rights and minorities affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine said the peoples problems are being addressed on priority basis in accordance with people friendly policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. He said as custodian, the government is utilizing the national resources honestly to meet the needs of the people.

He said this in a meeting with members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Youth Wing of district Okara here Friday. Ejaz Alam Augustine said the government has formulated a comprehensive policy for small farmers which will bring green revolution in the country. He said the government is taking steps for launching development projects in urban as well as rural areas. Now, the goal of prosperity is nearer as result of revolutionary efforts by Prime Minister Imran Khan which have created new hope among masses, the minister expressed.

