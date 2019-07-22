UrduPoint.com
Peoples Problems To Be Resolve On Top Priority: DC

Peoples problems to be resolve on top priority: DC

Deputy Commissioner of Khanewal Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry here on Monday said that the problems of people would be resolve on top priority as the main agenda of present regime

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner of Khanewal Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry here on Monday said that the problems of people would be resolve on top priority as the main agenda of present regime.

Talking to media, he said that open court are being held across the province on the special directives of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He said that police should play its role in controlling the criminal activities and protect the life and property of masses.

The government has also increase the budget for the promotion of health and education sectors, whereas the issue of energy would be redress in near future.

DC Ashfaq Ahemd said that incumbent government has launched various public welfare projects.

He said that open courts are the cheap source of justice.

After hearing the complaints of masses, deputy commissioner has issued the directives to line departments to redress the problems of citizens.

