UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peoples' Problems To Be Resolved At Earliest: DC

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

Peoples' problems to be resolved at earliest: DC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohat Capt® Abdul Rehman said Thursday the district administration was committed to extending relief to people by resolving their problems at their doorstep.

Addressing an open court (Kuli Kacheri) held in Zairat Sheikhullah Dad Union Council, the DC patiently listened to the problems and suggestions of participants on various matters including sanitation, loadshedding, price hike, poverty and education etc.

He said all the suggestions and complaints regarding basic necessities of life would be included in the area development project which would help resolve masses' problems at the earliest.

He assured that some of the problems raised during the forum would be addressed in a week. A large number of people participated in the forum besides officers of the district administration and head of all departments.

The deputy commissioner directed the education and health departments to immediately resolve staff shortage issues and submit compliance reports.

He also directed the official concerned to resolve compensation issue of the Zameer Gul dam affectees besides directing for provision of a vehicle and a motorcycle to the police post in the union council to enable them for performing duty more efficiently.

The DC also directed for testing of martial used in the newly constructed bridge in Zairat Sheikhullah Dad and sought a report in this regard.

The DC announced a quota in flour and sugar for the union council besides stressed measures for promotion of fish farming and conducting survey for forestation. He also directed for the demarcation of Seen and Tora Sita villages.

The people expressed gratitude to the district administration for taking keen interest in resolving local problems.

Related Topics

Shortage Police Education Vehicle Dam Kohat Price Post All Court Flour

Recent Stories

TECNO Has Become The Second Most Selling Brand In ..

12 minutes ago

ATC awards ten-year imprisonment to JUD Chief Hafi ..

26 minutes ago

Lavrov to Visit Minsk Next Week for Talks With Pre ..

1 minute ago

Administrator ensures proper cleanliness in hospit ..

1 minute ago

Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine Shows 'Encouraging' Immune ..

1 minute ago

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed inaugurates ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.