Peoples' problems to be resolved at earliest: DC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohat Capt® Abdul Rehman said Thursday the district administration was committed to extending relief to people by resolving their problems at their doorstep.

Addressing an open court (Kuli Kacheri) held in Zairat Sheikhullah Dad Union Council, the DC patiently listened to the problems and suggestions of participants on various matters including sanitation, loadshedding, price hike, poverty and education etc.

He said all the suggestions and complaints regarding basic necessities of life would be included in the area development project which would help resolve masses' problems at the earliest.

He assured that some of the problems raised during the forum would be addressed in a week. A large number of people participated in the forum besides officers of the district administration and head of all departments.

The deputy commissioner directed the education and health departments to immediately resolve staff shortage issues and submit compliance reports.

He also directed the official concerned to resolve compensation issue of the Zameer Gul dam affectees besides directing for provision of a vehicle and a motorcycle to the police post in the union council to enable them for performing duty more efficiently.

The DC also directed for testing of martial used in the newly constructed bridge in Zairat Sheikhullah Dad and sought a report in this regard.

The DC announced a quota in flour and sugar for the union council besides stressed measures for promotion of fish farming and conducting survey for forestation. He also directed for the demarcation of Seen and Tora Sita villages.

The people expressed gratitude to the district administration for taking keen interest in resolving local problems.