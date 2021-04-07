Peoples' problems to be resolved at earliest: ADC

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat Bashir Ahmed on Wednesday held an open court (Kuli Katcheri) in Sher Kohat area to resolve problems of the residents at their doorstep

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat Bashir Ahmed on Wednesday held an open court (Kuli Katcheri) in Sher Kohat area to resolve problems of the residents at their doorstep.

A large number of people participated in the forum besides officers of the district administration and head of all departments.

Addressing the forum the ADC listened to the problems and suggestions of participants on various matters including sanitation, agriculture, loadshedding, price hike, poverty and education etc.

He directed officials of certain departments to take immediate measures for addressing resolving problems which were raised during the open court and present report within 15 days.

He said that district administration was giving priority to resolve masses' problems on priority basis and was conducting open forums in this regard.

The people expressed gratitude to the district administration for taking keen interest in resolving local problems.