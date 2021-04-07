UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peoples' Problems To Be Resolved At Earliest: ADC

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 03:51 PM

Peoples' problems to be resolved at earliest: ADC

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat Bashir Ahmed on Wednesday held an open court (Kuli Katcheri) in Sher Kohat area to resolve problems of the residents at their doorstep

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat Bashir Ahmed on Wednesday held an open court (Kuli Katcheri) in Sher Kohat area to resolve problems of the residents at their doorstep.

A large number of people participated in the forum besides officers of the district administration and head of all departments.

Addressing the forum the ADC listened to the problems and suggestions of participants on various matters including sanitation, agriculture, loadshedding, price hike, poverty and education etc.

He directed officials of certain departments to take immediate measures for addressing resolving problems which were raised during the open court and present report within 15 days.

He said that district administration was giving priority to resolve masses' problems on priority basis and was conducting open forums in this regard.

The people expressed gratitude to the district administration for taking keen interest in resolving local problems.

Related Topics

Education Agriculture Kohat Price All Court

Recent Stories

Fakhar Zaman scores century in 3rd ODI against Sou ..

14 minutes ago

Covid vaccination continues in Arts Council of Pak ..

17 minutes ago

168 Kanal state land retrieved in Taunsa Sharif

5 minutes ago

Over 500,000 people given first COVID-19 vaccine s ..

5 minutes ago

Donetsk People's Republic Confirms Participation i ..

5 minutes ago

Minister Ali Haider Zaidi assures facilitation to ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.