Peoples Problems To Be Resolved At Their Doorsteps: Ziaullah Bangash

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 04:02 PM

Peoples problems to be resolved at their doorsteps: Ziaullah Bangash

Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash said here on Tuesday the government was committed to resolving problems of masses at their doorsteps

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash said here on Tuesday the government was committed to resolving problems of masses at their doorsteps.

He expressed these views while addressing an open court in Miangan Colony Kohat, a large number of people were present in the open court, adding that the purpose of the forum was to provide an opportunity to people to take up their issues with authorities concerned and get them resolved instantly.

The participants raised a number of problems including load-shedding, price hike, revenue department related matters, cleanliness, education and health etc.

He directed the authorities concerned to take solid measures for resolving problems of the residents at earliest.

Ziaullah Bangash also sought reply from SNGPL officials regarding gas supply-related complaints of people.

He directed all the concerned departments to take prompt action on complaints which were raised during the forum, adding that no negligence or laxity in this regard would be tolerated.

