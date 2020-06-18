UrduPoint.com
People's Problems To Be Resolved On Priority: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 06:10 PM

People's problems to be resolved on Commissioner

Rawalpindi Commissioner Muhammad Mehmood has said that the incumbent government was aware of the problems being facing the people and to solve these problems efforts were being made through district and tehsil administration

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ):Rawalpindi Commissioner Muhammad Mehmood has said that the incumbent government was aware of the problems being facing the people and to solve these problems efforts were being made through district and tehsil administration.

He said this while chairing a meeting in Attock. Attock DC Ali Anan Qamar and other officers were present on the occasion. Commissioner said that all issues to be resolved on priority and no compromise would be made on quality of work in development schemes.

Implementation of coronavirus SOPs must be ensured while steps be taken to control illegal profiteering,he said.

Attock DC Ali Anan Qamar in his briefing apprised the commissioner about the steps being taken.

He said that at present there were 344 coronavirus patients in the district who are kept in hospitals and in quarantine centres.

He said that at present 209 development schemes were under completion at the cost of Rs334.668 million.

Ali Anan Qamar said that wheat purchase target has been achieved while Rs4.7 million fine was imposed on those involved in illegal profiteering, sugar being sold at Rs70 per kg in the markets while 8223 volunteers have been registered.

He informed the commissioner about the arrangements have been finalised to handle locust attack and floods.

