Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah on Friday held an open court (Khuli Kachehri) to resolve problems of masses at their doorsteps

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah on Friday held an open court (Khuli Kachehri) to resolve problems of masses at their doorsteps.

Addressing the forum, the DC said the district administration was committed to extending relief to residents by resolving their problems at earliest and directed the department concerned to take immediate measures to this effect.

The open court held in Government High school Sheron in Lower Tanawal was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief, Muhammad Abid, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Asif Iqbal, officials of relevant departments besides people from different walks of life.

The participants raised different issues pertaining to revenue department, education, forest, health, TMA and Wapda etc.

The deputy commissioner said that doors of his office were open for the people and assured them of prompt resolution of their problems.

He said that those public complaints which were related to the provincial or the Federal departments would be referred to relevant authorities for further action.