(@FahadShabbir)

Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Thursday said the elected representatives of the people would eventually run the affairs of country after general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Thursday said the elected representatives of the people would eventually run the affairs of country after general elections.

Speaking in a talk-show of the Pakistan Television, he said the caretaker government had fulfilled its constitutional responsibility of holding elections in free, fair and peaceful manner by fully facilitating the Election Commission of

Pakistan.

To a query, he said the newly elected Prime Minister would take oath on March 4 while Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly would be elected on Friday.

He said newly elected Members of National Assembly had taken oath today as the notification for convening of National Assembly session was issued late night.

Murtaza Solangi said the process of negotiations with International Monetary Fund would go forward despite PTI's letter.

To a question Murtaza Solangi said the next Prime Minister would take multiple initiatives to redress the major problems being faced by the country.

He said the caretaker government had fulfilled the financial requirements of the ECP for holding the elections and added it also attached priority to put the economy on track.