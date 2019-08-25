UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People's Rights Snatched During 11-year PPP Rule In Sindh: Firdous

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 03:30 PM

People's rights snatched during 11-year PPP rule in Sindh: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said the poor governance of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), during its 11-year's rule in Sindh, had deprived the people of their rights.  Dr Firdous, in a tweet said, the innocent children of the province were paying price of the PPP's bad performance with their lives as it had turned Karachi into a waste-yard. The public did not support the party anymore, she added.  Referring to PPP's Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, she said the heirs of inherited politics were only worried to protect their assets built from corruption.

The special assistant said there was no comparison between historical struggle of Kashmiri people and Bilawal's endeavors for protecting his father, regretting that the PPP chairman was doing politics on Kashmir cause.

Terming Prime Minister Imran Khan as a shining face of Pakistan, she said neither he was blamed for corrupt practices nor had a lust to accumulate wealth like Bilawal's family.

She described that Bilawal's democracy was to loot public money and its shifting abroad.

The Special Assistant said the world community had rejected Indian Prime Minister Narendara Modi's draconian and unilateral decision on Kashmir.  Discussion of Kashmir issue in the United Nations Security Council was a defeat for India, she added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan India Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Corruption Prime Minister World United Nations Poor Democracy Firdous Ashiq Awan Price Pakistan Peoples Party Money Sunday Family From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

34% decrease in UAE traffic fatalities in last 5 y ..

44 minutes ago

Coalition Forces intercept, down another Saudi-bou ..

4 hours ago

DIFC Courts signals surge in cases from SMEs

5 hours ago

ADNOC Distribution shares certified as Shariâ€™a c ..

6 hours ago

UAE Press: UAE-India relations strengthened furthe ..

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.