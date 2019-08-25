(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said the poor governance of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), during its 11-year's rule in Sindh, had deprived the people of their rights. Dr Firdous, in a tweet said, the innocent children of the province were paying price of the PPP's bad performance with their lives as it had turned Karachi into a waste-yard. The public did not support the party anymore, she added. Referring to PPP's Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, she said the heirs of inherited politics were only worried to protect their assets built from corruption.

The special assistant said there was no comparison between historical struggle of Kashmiri people and Bilawal's endeavors for protecting his father, regretting that the PPP chairman was doing politics on Kashmir cause.

Terming Prime Minister Imran Khan as a shining face of Pakistan, she said neither he was blamed for corrupt practices nor had a lust to accumulate wealth like Bilawal's family.

She described that Bilawal's democracy was to loot public money and its shifting abroad.

The Special Assistant said the world community had rejected Indian Prime Minister Narendara Modi's draconian and unilateral decision on Kashmir. Discussion of Kashmir issue in the United Nations Security Council was a defeat for India, she added.