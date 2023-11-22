Open Menu

People's Rule Will Be Established After Winning Feb 8 Election: Bilawal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2023 | 06:12 PM

Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here Wednesday said that people's rule would be established after winning the February 8 General Election

He said leaders of opposition parties have disappointed people and masses of KP were looking now to PPP for resolutions of their problems.

He said leaders of opposition parties have disappointed people and masses of KP were looking now to PPP for resolutions of their problems.

Addressing a big party convention here, he said that veteran leaders of opposition parties failed to address the masses' problems during their tenures as prime minister and they should now sit at home and allow young leadership to address the country's problems.

He said the people of KP would reject all those political parties who failed to deliver despite remaining in power for nearly 10 years in KP.

He said people also knew about a Punjab-based political party that plunged the country into a price hike affecting the lives of the common man.

He said the country suffered due to politics of confrontation and hate-based politics by two opposition parties that deceived the masses on the name of so-called change and respect for votes.

Bilawal said that people wanted employment and not agitation.

He said Sindh province had made progress due to the continuity of PPP regime policies and recorded development projects completed there.

He demanded full implementation of the 18th Constitutional amendment and NFC share to provinces.

Bilawal said the people of Chitral were close to his heart and their problems would be addressed after coming into power.

He said Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Shaheed and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed laid down their lives but never compromised on the rights of the people and democracy.

He said the February 8 election would bring success to PPP.

