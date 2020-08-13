The Government of Sindh has constructed, "People's Square" beautiful recreational place, in the middle of the old buildings and areas of the city at the cost of Rs 1.5 billion, that will be inaugurated in a two to three days, said Sindh Government Spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ):The Government of Sindh has constructed, "People's Square" beautiful recreational place, in the middle of the old buildings and areas of the city at the cost of Rs 1.5 billion, that will be inaugurated in a two to three days, said Sindh Government Spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

In a statement on Thursday, Murtaza Wahab said that the project has been constructed in collaboration with the World Bank under the Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project.

He said that a parking plaza has also been constructed in the road project between Sindh Secretariat and S.M.Law College in the busiest area of the city.

He said that there was a parking facility for vehicles and 250 motorbikes while 2000 people can come to this beautiful recreational place at the same time. There is a beautiful landscaping on the ground floor of the project, lights, various stalls and tuck shops have been set up and numerous plants and trees have been planted which creates a beautiful feeling, he added.

He said that the tuck shops in People's Square will have food and beverage facilities which will facilitate small scale business for the citizens.

He said that 50 per cent of the shops in People's Square are reserved for women so that they too can do small business in such a good place. Under the project, nearby buildings have also been repaired and lighting has been done, he said.

He said that 200 poles and lights have been installed on the surrounding streets while special attention has been paid to the security situation. CCTV cameras have been installed in different parts of People's Square, especially in the parking area, he added.

He also said that the project will be inaugurated in two or three days after which this magnificent place will be publicized.