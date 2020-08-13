UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"People's Square" Beautiful Recreational Place To Be Inaugurated Soon: Murtaza Wahab

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 06:53 PM

The Government of Sindh has constructed, "People's Square" beautiful recreational place, in the middle of the old buildings and areas of the city at the cost of Rs 1.5 billion, that will be inaugurated in a two to three days, said Sindh Government Spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ):The Government of Sindh has constructed, "People's Square" beautiful recreational place, in the middle of the old buildings and areas of the city at the cost of Rs 1.5 billion, that will be inaugurated in a two to three days, said Sindh Government Spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

In a statement on Thursday, Murtaza Wahab said that the project has been constructed in collaboration with the World Bank under the Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project.

He said that a parking plaza has also been constructed in the road project between Sindh Secretariat and S.M.Law College in the busiest area of the city.

He said that there was a parking facility for vehicles and 250 motorbikes while 2000 people can come to this beautiful recreational place at the same time. There is a beautiful landscaping on the ground floor of the project, lights, various stalls and tuck shops have been set up and numerous plants and trees have been planted which creates a beautiful feeling, he added.

He said that the tuck shops in People's Square will have food and beverage facilities which will facilitate small scale business for the citizens.

He said that 50 per cent of the shops in People's Square are reserved for women so that they too can do small business in such a good place. Under the project, nearby buildings have also been repaired and lighting has been done, he said.

He said that 200 poles and lights have been installed on the surrounding streets while special attention has been paid to the security situation. CCTV cameras have been installed in different parts of People's Square, especially in the parking area, he added.

He also said that the project will be inaugurated in two or three days after which this magnificent place will be publicized.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh World Bank Business Vehicles Road Same Women Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 13 Aug 2 ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Yandex Says Officers Came to Minsk Office ..

3 minutes ago

Belarus Hopes for Long-Term Cooperation With Inter ..

5 minutes ago

Emirates launches an airbridge between Dubai and L ..

22 minutes ago

UVAS scientists, Indonesian delegation discuss COV ..

25 minutes ago

FA Cup replays scrapped for next season

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.