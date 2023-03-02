The Pakistan People's Party workers have restored the People's Student Federation (PSF) Unit at the University of Punjab after 30 years

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Pakistan People's Party workers have restored the People's Student Federation (PSF) Unit at the University of Punjab after 30 years.

According to the PPP sources on Thursday, PSF Punjab Information Secretary Sabt-e-Hassan constituted a PSF cabinet in the PU.

The PSF provincial leader declared today (Thursday) as a historic day for the PSF and the university.

He said that the PSF would work to eliminate torture, corruption, intolerance and extremism from the University.

The PSF cabinet comprises Mustansar Kamran, Mehtab Ali, Mohsin Ali, Malik Mahatir, Abdur Rehman Rehmani, Sher Ali, Harish Kumar, Fiza Sajid, Abdullah Khalid, Masood Fareed, Muharram Hussain and Rai Tanveer.